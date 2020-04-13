Absentee ballots come in after polls close on Tuesday

Statewide, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported nearly 1.3 million absentee ballots were requested and sent out to voters.

There was some uncertainty surrounding those absentee ballots though, after a federal judge ruled to extend the deadline to return those ballots until Monday.

That ruling was ultimately overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, which said all absentee ballots had to be postmarked by April 7 to count, but did not change the decision to release results on Monday.

At the end of election night, 990,000 absentee ballots were processed throughout the state.

Since Tuesday night, more than 100,000 additional absentee ballots were returned across Wisconsin.

In Eau Claire County, more than 22,000 absentee ballots were sent out, with a total just fewer than 19,000 returned as of 7:30 Monday morning.

1,400 of those ballots came back to the county between Wednesday and Monday.

In Chippewa County, there were just fewer than 12,000 absentee ballots mailed out, with a total of 10,200 being received as of Monday morning.

1,600 of which came in between Wednesday and Monday.

As of Monday morning, there were just fewer than 200,000 absentee ballots sent out statewide that had not been returned yet.

There have been reports of ballots being lost in the mail, and people could have requested a ballot but decided not to send one in or send one in on time.