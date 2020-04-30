Absentee voting strong in Wisconsin special election

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports that more than 44% of people who requested absentee ballots for a May 12 special congressional election in northern Wisconsin have returned them. More than 40,000 ballots have been returned out of around 93,000 requested. The election will be the second one in five weeks conducted in Wisconsin during the coronavirus pandemic. The election pits Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany against Democrat Tricia Zunker, the president of the Wausau School Board. The winner will succeed Sean Duffy, a Republican who retired in September. The seat has been vacant since then.

