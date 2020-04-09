Accessing therapy during the Safer at Home order

Family Therapy Associates is a counseling service in Eau Claire, and they began offering telehealth before COVID-19.

However, now there is a more urgent need for it due to the Safer at Home order.

To engage in therapy, Telehealth Program Lead and therapist Joy Solano says, “you just click on a link to join the session but there’s a little bit more preparation time in that you have to set that up, but it eliminates the driving time and a lot of other factors so there’s a lot of advantages to doing it this way.”

Solano says there are more advantages to telehealth than disadvantages.

“Sometimes there’s fear that there won’t be the same level of interaction and rapport with the client, but I've found that that hasn’t really been the case. It’s still been easy to build an emotional connection between the client and therapist,” she says.

However, there are some challenges.

“Trying to figure out the technological issues, some people are just not comfortable with using technology for medical services, for receiving medical services, so one of the challenges is a little bit of unpredictability with technology.”

But she says telehealth can be helpful for anyone, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Telehealth can be helpful to a whole range of issues, especially currently there’s so much stress related to issues we can’t control in life, so life stressors, depression, anxiety, grief and loss issues, people who’ve experienced traumatic events, individuals, even couples and family therapy we are able to do virtually and online, so we’re dealing with unprecedented stress so we’re doing the best we can do to manage stressors,” she says.

And if you’re having difficulties, take time for yourself.

“Give yourself grace, if you’re afraid of using the technology, give it a try, we’re all kind of trying things that are new to us at this time.”

To reach Family Therapy Associates, you can call toll free at 1-833-FTA-HELP or visit their website.