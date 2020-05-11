Authorities investigate accidental death in Trempealeau Co.

The Trempeleau County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accidental death that happened Friday.

The Sheriff's Office says it got the report around 7:43 p.m that Galen Mueller, 75, of Arcadia was missing and had been out cutting wood earlier in the day.

Deputies arrived and located his truck. A search of the property was conducted by deputies, K-9's, thermal imaging drone and fire departments. At approximately 11:25 p.m., Mueller was found several hundred yards from his truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation shows that injuries were sustained from a tree falling him. No foul play is suspected.

