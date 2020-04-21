Accused accomplice in prison break makes first court appearance

The Columbia Correctional Institution worker who is accused of helping inmates escape from prison last week made her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Holly M. Zimdahl was arrested last Friday, the same day the prisoners, Thomas Deering and James Newman, were captured.

Appearing in a Columbia County District Court, Zimdahl pleaded not guilty and a judge set her bond at $10,000 and scheduled her pre-trial conference hearing for June 1.

She was also ordered not to have any contact with other CCI employees and will only be allowed to return to the prison once, to get her stuff.

The 46-year-old, who lives in rural Pardeeville, worked as a Food Service Leader at the prison and has since been placed on administrative leave without pay, the Department of Corrections confirmed.

The DOC did not comment further on her arrest, however it is conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape and working with law enforcement on its investigation.

Columbia Co. Sheriff Roger Brandner said more arrests are expected in the prison break, but so far none have been announced.

Deering and Newman escaped from the prison on Thursday, but were captured early the next morning after being spotted at a shelter in Rockford, Illinois.