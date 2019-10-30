Accused driver in fatal hit-and-run appears in court

A Chippewa County judge rules that statements made by a man accused in four hit-and-run deaths will not be suppressed.

Colten Treu, 22, appeared for a motion hearing Wednesday afternoon.

He is charged with 11 counts, including four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in the crash Nov. 3 in Lake Hallie that killed three girl scouts and a mother.

Judge James Isaacson denied a defense motion to suppress statements Treu made to law enforcement shortly after the crash.

Treu faces a jury trial in January.

