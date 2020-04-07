Acting Navy boss submits resignation amid coronavirus uproar

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has resigned. That's according to two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the matter before an official announcement. The officials say Modly, who has been the acting Navy boss since November 2019, told staff he is quitting. Modly had publicly apologized Monday for his upbraiding of the officer he fired as captain of the coronavirus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt. Modly's designated replacement will be James McPherson, a Navy veteran who is currently serving undersecretary of the Army. The leadership crisis comes as the Navy struggles with COVID-19 on land and at sea.

AP-WF-04-07-20 2054GMT