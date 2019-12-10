Actions of law enforcement determined lawful and reasonable after officer-involved shooting

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger has deemed the actions of law enforcement as lawful and reasonable acts of defense in the Nov. 5 officer-involved shooting.

Actions were deemed reasonable because of Nguyen’s refusal to disarm himself, smashing the front window of The Cotter Pin, firing of a gun, taking a position of cover and prior actions to law enforcement’s arrival which allegedly involved him being violent, according to the DA.

The DA says there will be no criminal charges in relation to the incident resulting in the death of Michael Nguyen.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ryan Oswald, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Rice, Deputy Ethan Young and Sparta Police Officer Kyle Gurolsk were all placed on administrative leave following the incident.

The Department of Justice says Wisconsin State Patrol responded to reports of a local business that called for a domestic violence call. Officers provided medical aid but lifesaving efforts were ineffective and an autopsy revealed the cause of death as gunshot wounds.

