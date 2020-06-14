Active missing person search in Crawford County

Early in the morning on June 14th, Crawford County first responders received and responded to a missing person call near Gordon's Bay boat landing.

Initial information suggests a group of individuals we camping at a sight near Gordon's Bay boat landing. One of the individuals attempted to swim from shore to campsite and presumed to have gone under water at that time.

The other individuals at the camping site called 911 and also attempted to locate the missing individual. At this time, first responders were paged to the location to start a search by land, water and air.

This is still an active situation.