Actresses of color make equal-pay quest a group effort

Actresses of color say they are banding together to get Hollywood to pay them what they're worth.

They're sharing salary information and creating opportunities to boost their careers and those of other colleagues.

African American actresses including Viola Davis are fighting for pay that matches the stardom and critical acclaim they've achieved after decades of struggle.

For actresses of Asian and Latino descent, the scarcity of roles is a different burden.

Entertainment lawyer Nina Shaw says she those working in the industry to find out those around are making so they can get a fair deal.

"L.A.'s Finest" star and executive producer Gabrielle Union says that without that information, an actress is "way behind the eight ball."