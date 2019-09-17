Adams Co. law enforcement assisting in search for missing woman

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is helping the Dane County Sheriff's Office search for Annastasia Evans, a 24-year-old woman last seen May 4 in Wisconsin Dells.

Law enforcement is asking landowners and residents to be vigilant about checking their properties and report any items found that could be related to Evans' disappearance.

She was reportedly travelling with multiple bags containing her clothing and belongings. Those items include a yellow dress, a cell phone, and identification.

Her loved ones have had no contact with her since May 4.

Investigative leads have links to several counties, including Adams, Dane, Sauk, Columbia, Marquette, Jefferson, Dodge, and Waushara Counties.

Evans was last seen travelling in a full-size, cream colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 608-339-3304, Crimestoppers at 877-524-5846, or the Dane County Sheriff's Office at 608-284-6900.