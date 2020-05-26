"Adopt a senior" supports Gilman class of 2020

After completing 12 years in school, we all get to walk across the stage, except for the senior class of 2020. One local community is offering a new program to make their seniors feel special.

The Gilman community is stepping up to honor their 33 graduates this year. Similar to many events right now, it's virtual and a Facebook page was formed with one goal in mind, to "adopt a senior.”

The organizers are posting senior photos to a Facebook page and then local families or individuals can adopt a member of the senior class. Once you have adopted your senior, they recommend you send cards, flowers, gift cards or even decorate their yard.

It has no doubt been a difficult time for this class so organizers hope this brings a shows them the community support right now and are not forgotten. "I was concerned for them because a couple of them were telling me we don't feel like we have a voice right now, because everything is in limbo, they don't know what is happening, said Vonda Kinas, the organizer of the group. "Me and my mom have just been stressed out about everything and letting someone else do this for us instead of the seniors and parents getting stressed out it's a lot easier on us,” said Gilman senior, Grace Grunseth. “It's really great how the community has stepped up and helped us experience something a little different, even though it's not what we expected, it's still great."

In addition to the Facebook page, the group also hosted a parade for the senior class on Friday, the day they were originally scheduled to graduate from Gilman high school. All of their seniors have been adopted by at least one person who can decide how they want to show their support during this time.

To request to join the Facebook Page click here.

