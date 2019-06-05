Advisory team meeting regarding chronic wasting disease in Eau Claire County to be held June 19

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources staff and the Wisconsin Conservation Congress will host a public meeting regarding the status of chronic wasting disease in wild deer in western Eau Claire County.

The meeting will take place Wednesday, June 19 at 7 p.m. at the Rock Creek Town Hall on County HWY H in Mondovi, Wis.

Members of the Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team will discuss recommendations for surveillance and management options in response to the detection of chronic wasting disease in western Eau Claire County. In 2018, three wild deer tested positive for CWD in Brunswick and Drammen townships.

The Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team is an ad-hoc advisory team made up of representatives of County Deer Advisory Councils for Eau Claire, Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin and Trempealeau counties. The team was formed in response to the CWD-positive wild deer that was discovered in Eau Claire County in March of 2018. The purpose of the team is to serve as an advisory body to the Department regarding local CWD surveillance and management.

DNR staff will be in attendance to provide information about the results of local CWD testing efforts and to discuss future recommendations to be considered by the advisory team. A public comment period will allow time during the meeting for citizens who wish to provide comments to the advisory team.

For more information regarding CWD in Wisconsin, visit dnr.wi.gov and search keyword "CWD."