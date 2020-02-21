Advocates want Erin's Law to pass in Wisconsin

Erin's Law has been adopted in 37 states across the country, but not Wisconsin.

The alleged incident in which Dan Peggs was charged took place from Oct. 2015 - May 2016, but the victim was delayed in reporting.

The group's president says it's a reason why she wants Erin's Law on the books in the Badger state.

Thursday's news about Altoona Superintendent Dan Peggs shocked the Chippewa Valley.

Erin Merryn is among the many that came across the story.

She is the founder of Erin's Law, which is a group advocating for child sexual abuse awareness.

Merryn says a few months ago, a local mother approached her about coming to the Altoona School District to speak.

"She went to the superintendent in September and what she informed me of is he completely shut her down, said no did not feel this was necessary and her hour he had blocker off to speak with her ended after five minutes and she was shown to the door," said Merryn.

For five years, Merryn says she has been working to bring Erin's Law to Wisconsin.

The law would require all public schools to teach a prevention-oriented sexual abuse program.

"Sometimes parents hear we're teaching kids sexual abuse prevention and they immediately jump to this conclusion you're teaching our kindergartners sex ed. It's completely different, it's the same way we teach kids stranger danger, bully intervention, D.A.R.E. This is just another component of keeping our kids safe," said Merryn.

Wisconsin is currently one of 13 states that have not passed Erin's Law.

Merryn adds that the Badger state has been one of the hardest for her to work with, but continues to work with legislator's about Erin's law.

She says she was disappointed by the news of Peggs and says this case is why educating children on sexual abuse is important.

Peggs is due back in U.S. District Court on Monday afternoon.