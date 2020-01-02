‘Affluenza teen’ jailed in Texas for probation violation

Updated: Thu 5:45 PM, Jan 02, 2020

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A Texas man who used "affluenza" as a defense at his trial for killing four people while driving drunk was arrested Thursday for a probation violation.

Court records show 22-year-old Ethan Couch was booked into jail after he tested positive for the psychoactive compound in marijuana. (Source: Tarrant County Sheriff, CNN)

Court records show 22-year-old Ethan Couch was booked into jail in Fort Worth after he tested positive for the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Couch's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jail records do not indicate that he has a bond.

Couch became known as the "affluenza teen" after a psychologist at his trial said his actions in the 2013 crash were caused by "affluenza," or irresponsibility due to family wealth.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus