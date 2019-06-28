Ageless Aviation honors veterans with "dream flights"

Veterans and wives of veterans were honored on June 28 with “Dream Flights” at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation honors seniors with 20 minute rides in a 1943 Stearman Biplane that was used to train pilots during World War II.

86-year-old Gene Cartwright, who used to be a pilot, says he never thought he would fly again, so the opportunity to take a dream flight came as a pleasant surprise.

“I gave up my flying when I became old enough and I didn't think I could fly safely anymore,” Cartwright says. I ‘think it's a wonderful celebration and a great thank you for the veterans.”

Gene was one of eight residents from HeatherWood Assisted Living and Memory Care gifted with a dream flight.

Darryl Fisher serves as a pilot for Ageless Aviation and founded the organization in 2011 as a way to give back to those who served.

“It's amazing to see the joy it brings an 80 or 90-year-old to fly in an open cock pit plane,” Fisher says. “We give them an opportunity in a point in their life when they think their flying days are over.”

Along with the flight, veterans were honored with a military ceremony and enjoyed breakfast and lunch with family and friends at the airport.

“Our residents have done so many things but this is something they've never done and it's an honor for HeatherWood to be a part of this,” says Gina Hudecek, an Administrator at HeatherWood.

Another “dream flyer”, 83-year old Gail Sedo says the experience reminds her of her late husband who worked on planes when he was stationed in Japan.

“I hope he is looking at me from up there and laughing and having a good time,” Sedo says. “At my age I'll never get another chance and I think this is wonderful. “I’ve just got to be the luckiest person in the world.”

Ageless aviation is currently on an 8city tour to fly vets in the Spirit of Wisconsin. The organization was founded in 2011 and has taken nearly 4,000 seniors on dream flights in 40 states.

