Agency fired a worker who falsely claimed Steve Stricker was hosting the golf outing

A North Carolina agency that supports the homeless and needy has fired a worker who falsely claimed a PGA Tour golfer would host its charity golf outing.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission says Rob Hillmer claimed that he was a close relative of professional golfer Steve Stricker and had direct access to him.

Donors and players at the annual Rescue Mission Charity Golf Tournament were told that Stricker would host the May 2 event. Stricker was at his home in Wisconsin and posted on Twitter that he knew nothing of the tournament.

The mission said Hillmer, who the newspaper reported had a lengthy criminal record, gained no financial benefit from the scheme. The mission is offering to refund money donated by sponsors and paid by golfers.