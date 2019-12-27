Agnes' Table and The Mission Coalition host Christmas Day brunch

Community members gathered in Chippewa Falls on Christmas Day for The Mission Coalition and Agnes’ Table 2nd annual brunch.

People were able to come and enjoy a free meal including Christmas classics like ham and turkey.

Organizers say the brunch is a great way for the community to come together and celebrate Christmas.

"Agnes’ Community Table is a free community restaurant for everybody in the community to enjoy.

We decided to do Christmas for two years now because if you go out around town you notice there aren't many businesses open,” says Almeada Sullivan, Agnes’ Table program coordinator. “My thought was to offer a place for people to be to enjoy people's company if they have nowhere else to go."

The dinner also featured prime rib which was donated by people from around the community.

