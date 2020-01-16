Agriculture conference allows people to learn about operations

Local agriculture producers attended the First Annual Chippewa Valley Agriculture conference.

The full day conference featured two keynote addresses and 16 different breakout sessions on a variety of topics designed for different agriculture operations.

This allowed producers to learn more and keep updated with the agriculture community

Jenny Jereczek, director of agriculture banking, says "the agriculture, especially recently has been changing, it's been evolving and so this was an opportunity for producers to come and learn, to gain insight and that type of thing"

The event went until 3 p.m. Thursday.

Jereczek also hoped that producers who attended the conference left empowered and re energized so they could focus on the future of their operations.

