Airline offers a way for passengers to avoid seats next to babies

Japan Airlines passenger planes park at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Monday, Feb. 4, 2013. The airline introduced a new feature for passengers to avoid booking seats near babies. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Updated: Thu 10:21 AM, Sep 26, 2019

(CNN) - Few things can make a Trans-Pacific flight more unpleasant than sitting next to a crying infant.

Japan Airlines wants to help passengers avoid that.

A new tool shows where passengers with kids between 8 days and 2 years old are sitting. Other passengers can view the map before selecting their seats.

That gives those passengers a chance to find a seat further away, or at least, emotionally prepare for the flight if a seat isn't available.

The airline said only passengers who book on its website can see babies on the seat map.

Things may also get shaken up if there is an aircraft change before take-off.

The tool is already getting positive feedback from passengers on social media.

Now, if they can just figure out how to point out passengers who plan to recline their seats.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

(Source: jal.co.jp via CNN)
 
