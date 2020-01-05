Al-Shabab attacks military base used by US forces in Kenya

The al-Shabab extremist group said Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 that it has attacked the Camp Simba military base used by U.S. and Kenyan troops in coastal Kenya, while Kenya's military says the attempted pre-dawn breach was repulsed and at least four attackers were killed. (Staff Sgt. Lexie West/U.S. Air Force via AP)
Updated: Sun 6:39 AM, Jan 05, 2020

(AP) - The U.S. military says the situation at a Kenyan airfield used by U.S. forces is “fluid” after a pre-dawn attack by the al-Shabab extremist group.

A statement by the U.S. Africa Command says the Manda Bay airfield “is still in the process of being fully secured."

It does not say whether any U.S. or Kenyan forces were killed.

The Somalia-based al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility and asserts that intense combat continues.

The U.S. statement calls the al-Shabab claims exaggerated.

This is the first known al-Shabab attack against U.S. forces inside Kenya, a key base for fighting one of the world’s most resilient extremist organizations.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
