Alabama Governor Kay Ivey apologizes for wearing blackface in college

Governor Kay Ivey issued an apology Thursday on a decades-old skit that featured her wearing blackface.

The governor emailed this statement and a video version of the apology.

"I have now been made aware of a taped interview that my then-fiance, Ben LaRavia, and I gave to the Auburn student radio station back when I was SGA Vice President."

"Even after listening to the tape, I sincerely do not recall either the skit, which evidently occurred at a Baptist Student Union party, or the interview itself, both which occurred 52-years ago. Even though Ben is the one on tape remembering the skit – and I still don't recall ever dressing up in overalls or in blackface – I will not deny what is the obvious."

"As such, I fully acknowledge – with genuine remorse – my participation in a skit like that back when I was a senior in college."

"While some may attempt to excuse this as acceptable behavior for a college student during the mid-1960s, that is not who I am today, and it is not what my Administration represents all these years later."

“I offer my heartfelt apologies for the pain and embarrassment this causes, and I will do all I can – going forward – to help show the nation that the Alabama of today is a far cry from the Alabama of the 1960s. We have come a long way, for sure, but we still have a long way to go.”

In the radio interview, Ivey’s fiance Ben referenced the governor wearing black paint on her face. We are working to get that interview uploaded.

