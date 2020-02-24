Alcohol believed to be a factor in Polk County fatal crash

Polk County Sheriff’s Department says that alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in a Polk County fatal crash that happened Sunday, Feb. 23 around 7:05 p.m.

Law enforcement says dispatch received a call of a crash involving a truck and a car on County Highway M just north of the St. Croix/ Polk County line. Deputies say the truck tried to turn left onto East Cedar Lake Road when it collided with the car.

The adult female driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody in the truck was injured.

The crash investigation is still ongoing.

