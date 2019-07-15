Alcohol believed to be factor in Barron County crash

On Friday, July 12, 2019, at 1:58 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s

Department received a call of a 1-vehicle accident on Hwy SS south of

Rice Lake.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the

LMC Ambulance, Cameron Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter

were all dispatched to the scene.

Initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by Mathew Petersen, 37 of

Chetek, was traveling south on SS went he went off the road and

struck a tree. He was extricated from the vehicle and flown to an area

hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

This accident remains under investigation but it appears that alcohol

was a contributing factor.

Per Chris Fitzgerald, Barron County Sheriff