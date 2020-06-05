Alice in Dairyland plans to host virtual dairy breakfast

June is national dairy month and what better way to celebrate than the traditional dairy breakfasts across the state, however this year, many were canceled. But, the current Alice in Dairyland has come up with an idea to still recognize our Wisconsin farmers.

It might not come as a surprise, this event will be virtual. Abigail Martin the 72nd Alice in Dairyland will be giving a virtual tour of her family farm in southern Wisconsin this weekend on a Facebook.

On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the Alice in Dairyland Facebook page you can join in for a farm tour, dairy trivia, and some of her favorite family recipes. Anyone from across the state is welcome to tune in for the virtual dairy breakfast.

During the three hour event you can meet Abigail’s favorite cow Harley, see the baby calves and learn how to put together a cheese board. Alice in Dairyland says she is excited to show off her family farm but most of all thank the Wisconsin farmers.

"We were trying to figure out how we could still promote June Dairy Month and support our state's 7000 plus dairy farmers this month of June because they are still out there working hard despite this crazy time that we are in so we wanted to really celebrate and recognize their hard work,” said Abigail Martin, the 72nd Alice in Dairyland.

Her term as Alice in Dairyland was extended due to the finals being pushed back. This year, the finals will be held June 19-20 and live streamed on Facebook. One of those in the finals is Chi-Hi graduate, Julia Nunes, who grew up on a dairy farm in Tilden.

But for now, Abigail Martin is still the current Alice in Dairyland and is excited to host the new event this weekend. Again, the virtual dairy breakfast is Saturday June 6 from 7a.m. to 10 a.m. on the Alice in Dairyland Facebook page.

