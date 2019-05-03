All Abilities Trane Park Project receives donation

A park that is only found a handful of other places around the world got a financial boost Friday.

The All Abilities Trane Park in La Crosse is currently undergoing Phase I of construction.

Friday, the project received an $85,000 donation from the Ingersoll Rand Foundation, in addition to $10,000 donated by Trane employees.

The park will provide a place for children with different physical, sensory or cognitive challenges to play.

"Our community is just overwhelmingly supportive of endeavors like this and when something like this comes about people step forward, businesses step forward and say 'you know what, this isn't a want it's a need'," said All Abilities Trane Park Project President Fran Formanek.

The donation Friday will be used to help purchase respite pods.

Those are places where people feeling overwhelmed can have a quiet place to regroup.

The goal is to open the park sometime this year.