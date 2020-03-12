All Gundersen hospitals add visitor restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic

In response to coronavirus, all Gundersen hopsitals have added visitor restrictions for the foreseeable future.

The health system is asking that all visitors be at least 12 years old.

A limit of two visitors per patient at a time will be allowed and all visitors will need a badge.

Each visitor is also subject to screening questions related to how they are currently feeling.

Gundersen says it is important to implement these new rules with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Given how easy it is to spread COVID-19 around from respiratory droplet and given that 80 percent of people have a very mild illness, that might propel them to still visit loved ones if they feel like their illness is mild enough and we really can't take that risk," said Megan Meller, a Gundersen infection preventionist.

Gundersen says it is actively working on developing a COVID-19 plan and will be releasing it shortly.

They also continue to advise everyone to stay home if they are not feeling well.