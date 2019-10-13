All-Out Pro Wrestling holds Badger Bash

All-Out Pro Wrestling held Badger Bash at the ClaireWaters Event Center in Eau Claire Sunday. Wrestling fans got a taste of the APW show and got a chance to meet Badger legend.

At Sunday’s bash, wrestling fans of all ages got to experience the APW show up close.

APW owner Peter King says their matches are family-friendly fun.

“It's mostly about the fans and the kids, basically, just people to meet the wrestlers. For kids, our wrestlers are larger than life. It's something for them to get all happy about and whatnot,” King said. "What we can expect out of APW is a lot of action and a lot of fun for the whole family."

APW is based out of Chippewa Falls and has been around for about a year. Along with seeing their favorite APW wrestlers, fans got a chance to meet two time All-American Wisconsin Badger running back and former Denver Bronco, Monte Ball.

“As soon as I set foot here inside the venue, it was actually like I was back in Madison. That's one thing I really enjoy about Wisconsin,” Ball said. “I'm very fortunate to have played and been welcomed into a beautiful state with some beautiful people.”

Ball said that attending a professional wrestling match is something he's always wanted to do.

“This is something that I can most definitely cross off my bucket list, something I’ve always wanted to do, which is just attend a wrestling event,” Ball said. “I'm thrilled to see how this plays out because it's something I’ve never experienced.”

Sunday's event had six matches, including a tag-team bout, a female match, a heavyweight fight and even a title match between Mitch Paradise and The Mercenary.

ClaireWaters Bar and Grill general manager Tria Thao said the event is something people may not get to experience.

"Today’s event is a family friendly event, we've got wrestlers from around the country here,” he said. It’s an event for kids to watch wrestling. Live wrestling, not just on TV."

For wrestling fans, Mike Max Sperry, he said he enjoys coming and heckling the wrestlers.

“For these kinds of shows, I like to trash talk all the wrestlers. I've gotten to slap a couple wrestlers and punch them.”

King says that APW is working with ClaireWaters to have another event there in the future. In case you were wondering, Mitch Paradise won and retained his APW Championship belt.

