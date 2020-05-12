Hazmat crew on scene of crash on Highway 151 in Grant County, all lanes closed

A wreck involving two tractor-trailers, one of which was carrying hazardous material, shut down a stretch of Highway 151 between Platteville and Dickeyville, in Grant County, for much of Tuesday morning.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the semi carrying the hazardous material crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer carrying canned vegetable that had slowed down for a rollover wreck.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital and are reportedly in good condition.

Emergency management was able to get one lane moving again in each direction around 10:30 a.m. There's no word yet on when the entire highway may be reopened.

A spokesperson for the agency said two homes were evacuated because of the wreck as a precaution.

