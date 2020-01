Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all northbound lanes of US 53 at North Crossing exit, mile marker 90.2 is closed due to a crash.

Our crew on scene says a pickup is rolled over onto the roof. The 53 bypass is closed near the scene.

More crashes have been reported near the area.

Traffic is being rerouted to North Crossing and it is estimated to take two hours.

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department is the agency handling the crash.