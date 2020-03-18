Allegations of misconduct involving ECCT volunteers

For more than 30 years, the Eau Claire Children's Theatre has put on more than 360 shows and sold more than one million tickets.

Lisa Hedrington's children were among the many who performed at the theatre.

"I took my kids to the Children's Theatre and auditioned for the first play and got in and had a great time and was really loving it," said Hedrington.

But that changed in the summer of 2018, when Hedrington says she found an inappropriate picture on her son's phone.

She says it contained a man who was naked with an emoji covering his private parts.

She says the man who sent it to her son was Jason Lecheler, who was a volunteer at the Eau Claire Children's Theatre.

"I didn't do any research on the theatre, it was a children's theatre. I assumed that people that work with children, I assumed that they checked those things. I assumed. I was not vigilant, but I'm not going to take the blame for that, that is their responsibility," said Hedrington.

Hedrington filed a police report in July 2018, which WEAU has obtained a copy of.

It says 25-year-old Lecheler admitted sending a mostly nude photo of his boyfriend to the 13-year-old boy.

He says in the police report he does not know why he sent the photo and he "sometimes forgets about people's ages."

Hedrington says she spoke with ECCT's Executive Director Wayne Marek during the same period the police report was filed, and says he told her Lecheler would no longer be cast.

WEAU spoke with the Eau Claire Children's Theatre Board President Laura Cunningham.

She has served on the board for seven years, including the last three as president.

"Do you think sending a photo of a man naked with an emoji covering his private parts (is inappropriate)?" WEAU asked.

"That's a personal question, and you can't ask me that I'm sorry," responded Cunningham.

Hedrington set up a meeting with Marek and a former board member at the theatre after learning of the text messages, about her son's future at the Eau Claire Children's Theatre.

"Spoke to them and told them his concerns about the things that were going on at the theatre and they told him that if he felt unsafe he should leave. And so we did," said Hedrington.

Shortly after Hedrington filed the police report, the Department of Public Instruction also opened an investigation on the incident involving Lecheler.

He worked at the Eau Claire Area School District as a substitute teacher starting in 2016.

In June 2019, the DPI revoked Lecheler's teaching license after it deemed he "violated the rules of the profession, namely he engaged in immoral conduct" stemming from the incident involving a sexually charged photo he sent to Hedrington's son.

"If the state of Wisconsin is revoking this man's teaching license because of inappropriate conduct with a minor why is he here. This doesn't make any sense. They had no comment. They said 'well this is a volunteer place, everyone here is a volunteer'," said Hedrington.

That same month, Lecheler was named to the cast of a musical performance at the ECCT called 'Miscast'.

This is not the first case of alleged sexual misconduct involving adults who volunteer at the Eau Claire Children's Theatre.

In 2006, a former technical director for the theatre was charged with sexually assaulting underage girls.

Ronald Rude later pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal and was sentenced to jail time.

Jennifer Warren also recently sat down with WEAU and told us in 2013 her daughter was a victim of sexual misconduct by an Eau Claire Children's Theatre volunteer.

"I received a phone call from a friend that she heard that my daughter was receiving some sexual messages via Facebook messenger from the man that ran tech for the Children's Theatre," explained Warren.

The police report involving Warren's daughter was filed in 2014.

That report, which WEAU has also obtained, says 31-year-old Chris Niles developed friendships with multiple girls he met while working at the ECCT.

With one 13-year-old girl, the report says Niles started communicating with her over Facebook and through text messages, where he would ask her personal questions about her sex life.

Warren says during that time in 2014, she was told Niles would still be involved in the theatre, but would no longer work tech while her daughter was there.

Her family also chose to leave the theatre.

Criminal charges were not filed in any of the incidents involved Niles and Lecheler because investigators say, while inappropriate, it never rose to the level of physical contact or pornography.

According to Cunningham, the Eau Claire Children's Theatre does do background checks on each volunteer.

But when WEAU spoke to Wayne Marek, who did not want to be interviewed on camera, he told us the theatre does not do background checks on everybody.

The Eau Claire Area School District partners with the Eau Claire Children's Theatre.

Just in January, the school board passed a change in its policy that now requires organizations that interact with students in the district to perform background checks every three years on all volunteers.

If background checks are not completed, the school district can stop its partnership with that organization.

Cunningham says if they ever hear about allegations of inappropriate conduct they act on it, but would not elaborate on how they act.

"I'm curious what you mean by when you say you look into it, who exactly you talk to, maybe how long is that process? What exactly does looking in to it mean?" we asked.

"I wouldn't know pertaining to the incidents. I was handed the police reports, and so I read them," said Cunningham.

Marek told us the Lecheler incident did not result in a crime, which is why he was not immediately kicked out of the theatre.

He also told us he was not familiar with some details in the incidents surrounding Niles.

The two parents we spoke to, Hedrington and Warren, say they first met a few months ago after Hedrington was trying to find other people who had gone through similar incidents at the ECCT.

Warren says it was her daughter who convinced her to initially connect with Hedrington.

"I'm speaking more now because there's power in numbers," says Warren. "Everybody was discounting just me."

Cunningham says currently the Eau Claire Children's Theatre does have a social media policy, and any member found to violate the policy is removed from the organization.

Although she would not confirm when that policy was put into place.

"At the beginning of every show, anybody under the age of 18 is supposed to bring a parent in with to that initial meeting. And that is a topic that we address to all involved saying that you know it is maybe not the most proper for adults and children to be friends on social media and to be interacting and that people need to make their best judgement on that and that's why the parents are there too so we can address that issue with them as well," explained Cunningham.

According to Cunningham, both Niles and Lecheler are no longer involved with the organization, but she would not comment on if they were told to leave or they left on their own, or when that happened.

Marek did say Lecheler still comes to the Eau Claire Children's Theatre to audition, but he does not get cast anymore.

Niles was listed on the ECCT playbill for Elf in November 2019.

For Warren and Hedrington, they want change.

"I want the cycle to stop. It's clearly a cycle," said Warren.

"I would like for them to apologize to my family for how they behaved and for not taking us seriously," said Hedrington.

But the theatre says it's doing its part in keeping kids who come to the organization safe.

"These instances happened outside of the theatre and even though we still provide our members, the members of the organization with information about proper social media usage and there were no criminal charges," says Cunningham. "So the volunteers that were involved have been removed from the organization at this time and we do conduct the background checks per the school districts standardization and we will continue to implement those proactive policies in the future."

WEAU did reach out to both Niles and Lecheler.

Niles did not return out request for an interview. While we did hear back from Lecheler, he did not accept our interview request.

As always, if you have concerns about a child or abuse please contact the Department of Human Services or the Eau Claire Police Department.