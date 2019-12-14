Alligator Ban Lawsuit

Louisiana is suing the state of California over a law banning the import and sale of alligator products. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Louisiana's attorney general says the law set to go into effect in January would have a devastating effect on an important Louisiana industry. The state says that California's large economy often means that their product standards become de facto national standards so California's alligator ban will have effects in other states. Louisiana also argues the ban will ultimately hurt Louisiana's coastal wetlands because it will remove economic incentives to protect the habitat.

