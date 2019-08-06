Almena Postal Service decides on proposed relocation

The United States Postal Service has made its final decision with the relocation of the Almena Postal Service.

The Postal Service is looking into a new building next to the Village Building, and if this location is not adequate, a new location will be considered.

In 2018, two juveniles were in custody after intentionally setting fire to the Almena U.S. Post Office. Due to this fire, the landlord of Post Office opted to terminate its lease.

According to the United States Postal Service, the Postal Service will continue operations at the Barron WI Post Office until the new proposed location is open.

