Almena man charged with 7th OWI, admitted to using meth

An Almena man has been charged with his 7th OWI after admitting to using methamphetamine to law enforcement.

Court documents show 50-year-old Richard Rindal has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-7th and operating a motor vehicle while revoked- 1st offense.

The Barron County criminal complaint says Barron County Dispatch received a traffic complaint on Dec. 29, stating a car was all over the road on Highway 48 heading towards Cumberland. Officials took down the license plate number, which tracked back to Rindal.

The complaint says when law enforcement stopped Rindal they noticed an interlock device installed in his vehicle, so they had him blow into the device. Rindal passed that interlock test. Law enforcement noted Rindal’s constant movement and twitching, he later admitted to using smoking one gram of meth at 5:00 or 6:00 p.m. that day.

Rindal is currently is being held on a $1,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 8.

