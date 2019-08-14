Almena woman charged with homicide, stabbing boyfriend

A woman from Almena was charged with second degree intentional homicide in Barron County Court Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, 44-year-old Melanie Kuula told officials she “grabbed a knife off the counter in her apartment and hit” her boyfriend, Brett Bents, who was found deceased.

Kuul says she saw her boyfriend sleeping with another woman and stabbed him.

The incident happened Aug. 10 around 4:20 p.m.

Detectives found a frying pan with a bent handle and a wooden handle from a kitchen spatula, both which were covered in blood, and police say “what appears to be soft tissue”.

The complaint autopsy says the primary cause of death to Bents was a stab wound to the chest with a secondary cause of death being extensive trauma to the head. His death is being ruled as a homicide.

Officers observed blood on Bents’ chest, neck and face. Officers checked for signs of life before declaring him deceased.

Kuula’s cash bond is set at $25,000.

Her next court appearance is set for Oct. 1

