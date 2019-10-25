Alternate side parking begins Nov. 1

Since 2015 the city of Eau Claire has only used alternate side parking when there was a snow event.

But after some community members expressed concerns, the city council voted to change the rule.

Now alternate side parking is going into effect everyday.

Starting Nov. 1, cars must be parked on one side of the street from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. based on which day it is.

On odd days, people are supposed to park their cars on the side of the street where the address ends with an odd number, and vice versa.

Officials with the city say alternate side parking is not just meant for snow storms, there are other reasons why the city is going back to everyday.

"A lot of people think alternate side parking exists simply because of winter storms and winter weather and the plow trucks, but there's much more to it than that. It starts in November because the city also needs to get out and clean those streets, so you're street sweepers are going to be coming thru which helps prevent some of that debris from getting into our waterways so there's some environmental purposes behind alternate side parking," said Officer Bridget Coit with the Eau Claire Police Department.

A parking ticket for not following the alternate side parking rule will run $30.

Although some city council members have expressed hope to change the fine policy in the near future.

Alternate side parking runs until May 1.