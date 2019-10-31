Alternate side parking starts Friday for City of Eau Claire

Alternate side parking starts Friday for the City of Eau Claire.

As of November first, vehicles must be parked on one side of the street from midnight to 7 a.m.

On odd calendar days people must park on the side of the street with odd numbered addresses and vice versa on even days.

Most recently, alternate side parking was only in effect during a snow emergency but that's not the case this year.

Drivers who don't follow parking rules risk getting a $30 ticket.

Alternate side parking will be in effect until May 1.

