Altoona Compassion Coalition drive-up food pantry

During trying times, the Altoona Compassion Coalition is stepping up their efforts to make sure that those who are in need are getting the proper goods.

Normally the Altoona Compassion Coalition does a food pantry once a month, but due to the struggles brought upon the Chippewa Valley due to COVID-19, they have made the change to hosting a drive up food pantry twice a month.

In order to take extra precaution and try to halt the spread of the coronavirus, they have asked those coming to the pantry to stay in their car with an open trunk so they can put the goods in the car without human contact.

The Altoona Compassion Coalition plans to hold another drive up food pantry in two weeks on Thursday April 23rd.

