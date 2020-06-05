Altoona Elementary School teachers and staff drive through neighborhoods to congratulate students

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU)-- School is out for many local students, but schools are still shut down because of the Safer at Home order, so teachers and staff came up with a way to congratulate their students.
The Altoona Elementary School teachers and staff drove through neighborhoods to congratulate their students.
Students were outside of their homes with signs while teachers drove through the neighborhood.
Families say this was a great way to see the teachers again and thank them for the last few months.