Altoona Emergency Services hosts annual pancake breakfast

Emergency services in Altoona were extremely busy on Sunday morning, as they got up early to make and serve breakfast.

The 31st annual pancake breakfast had pancakes of course, along with eggs, sausage and hash browns all for a free will donation. There was also a 50-50 raffle and silent auction all raising funds for the Altoona Association of Emergency Services.

“It is truly a blessing to have so many people come here and spend the time with us and really commit to their community, we are here as a volunteer service so it is really important that our community comes back and supports us,” said Ethan Henderson the president of the Altoona Association of Emergency Services.

After breakfast the officials show the kids the gear and equipment that police, the fire department and EMS personnel use every day. All of the donations from hundreds of attendees will go towards the Police K9 fund, patient lift devices and rescue equipment for Altoona Emergency Services.

"Every year we raise money for our emergency services equipment and our community is growing very quickly so is our call volume so it's really important that we keep everything up to date and we make sure we can serve our community to the full capacity,” Henderson said.

