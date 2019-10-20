Altoona Fire Department program helps kids prepare for a future career in the field

A local fire station held an info session for its explorers program on Sunday.

The Altoona Fire Department Explorers Post 800 is a program that helps kids from 6th grade to age 21 learn the techniques and skills of a firefighter.

The program helps the youth decide if they want to become firefighters by giving them hands-on experience.

Program advisor, CJ Mavis, says the program offers a variety of real-life situations to help the explorers prepare for a career in firefighting.

"On the Tuesday nights that we meet, we do different activities,” he said. “Anywhere from vehicle stabilization and extrication, operating the fire pump and flowing some water, to learning CPR and AEDs and some basic medical equipment like checking vital signs."

Children looking to get involved with the program can visit the Altoona fire station during Tuesday night meetings each week.

The cost for the year-round program is $34.

