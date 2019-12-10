Altoona High School graduate makes Broadway debut

An Altoona High School graduate made his Broadway debut.

The School District of Altoona says 2011 graduate, Pascal Pastrana, made his Broadway debut in Mean Girls at New York City’s August Wilson theater.

Pastrana told the school district, “I cannot fully express the amount of thanks I have for everyone who was involved in putting me in the show. It takes a village! And am so thankful that this village is filled with supportive, positive, professionals who always where helping me improve and making it easier for me. I have been working hard but I stand on the shoulders of giants. Where there’s a Broad-will there is a Broad-way!”

