Altoona H.S. shines a light on seniors missing spring sports

All across the country, high schools have been finding a way to honor the class of 2020 spring sports athletes for the season that never was.

For Altoona High School, it was time for them to shine a light on their senior class.

Altoona High School and the City of Altoona turned on the stadium lights at Cinder City Park, 10th street Park and Oakleaf Stadium from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to honor those seniors missing their final season of spring sports.

For those seniors, it hasn't been easy. Last year, the Altoona boys baseball team scored the most runs in the entire conference and finished in third place and really believed they had a chance to win the Cloverbelt this year.

As for the Altoona softball team, they finished tied for first in the Cloverbelt last season and were looking to do the same once again this year.

"I was excited for my senior season and just not how i expected my senior season to go," said Jakob Varsho.

"It was just hard not getting to see my team everyday and the fun that we had in the dugout its heartbreaking," said Alaina Henning.

"Not even being able to go out on the field with my friends and the people i love to play with just for one last time for just some closure," said Kate Harris.

The Rails were hoping for a season to remember, and they got exactly that. Just not in the way they were hoping.

