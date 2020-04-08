Altoona High School staff parades around city to see students

It's been four weeks since students and staff at Altoona High School have been able to be in the same place at the same time.

With no definitive timeline on when schools across the state are going to resume, teachers took it upon themselves Wednesday to see their students again.

It was a reunion of sorts at Altoona High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Dozens of staff getting ready to parade throughout the city to see the students who have been stuck at home for the past four weeks.

"I thought it would be fun if we did something for our high schoolers, just to be able to see them even from a distance. So I put it out to our school culture committee and everyone was excited about it," said Altoona High School Social Studies Teacher Erin Lynnes.

Starting at the high school, staff created the route based on where the buses pick up the students so they can see as many as possible.

"Teachers really teach for the kids, they're the ones that give us our energy. They're the ones who we care about and that's where our passion lies and we feed off that energy by seeing them everyday," said Altoona High School Principal Jim Reif.

The parade on Wednesday was filled with cheers, honks, music, and plenty of happy faces.

"We work on smiles, that's how we get paid so I'm hoping to see a lot of smiles both on the staff and on the kids," said Reif.

Altoona High School has about 90 staff members and teachers, and around 400 students.

Like most others, life has changed drastically over the past month for everyone at the high school.

"It's been an adjustment just getting used to working on your computer in your house and not seeing each other. We're a really close staff and we all really miss the kids and that's why we do it," said Lynnes.

The entire parade took more than 90 minutes.

Schools throughout the state will remain closed through at least the duration of the "Safer At Home" order, which is currently slated to run until April 24.