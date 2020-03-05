Altoona High School student advisers selected as WASC Region 1 Senior High School Advisors of the Year

Two Altoona High School student advisers have been selected as the 2020 Wisconsin Association School Councils Region 1 Senior High School Advisors of the Year.

Emily Sibilski and Jess Richards are both student council members who were nominated for their dedication and strong leadership, according to the school.

Altoona High School Principal Jim Reif says “Mrs. Richards and Ms. Sibilski empower and guide their students as they develop their leadership skills. It is truly impressive how student initiated and lead all of student council’s work is. Their passion, belief, and hard work make Railroader Nation a better place”.

