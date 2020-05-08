Altoona High School teachers and staff surprise seniors with lawn banners

Seniors all across the nation are not walking across the stage for graduation, but that won't stop some local communities from celebrating them.

Friday morning, Altoona High School got teachers and staff together to surprise their graduating seniors by putting a banner on their lawn.

Altoona High School Principal Jim Reif said this was a small way to show students how much they care about them.

"What we really want to do is give the seniors the last two months back, but we can't do that so the staff came together and as a token of their appreciation we're going to deliver signs to seniors as a surprise just to hopefully give them a bit of a little message that we're in it with them and we're hoping the best for them."

The signs were made by one of the staff members at the high school and the teachers and staff delivered over 90 signs.

