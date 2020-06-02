Eau Claire woman arrested after hitting Altoona PD squad on HWY 53

An Altoona Police Department officer is taken to the hospital after a crash in Eau Claire County Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 7:15 in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 53 - between River Prairie Drive and Spooner Avenue.

Chief Kelly Bakken says officers with the Altoona Police Department were providing traffic control for a pavement buckle when one of the occupied Altoona Police Department squads was hit from behind by another vehicle.

Before the crash, law enforcement officers say the striking vehicle drove over multiple traffic control cones and nearly struck multiple squads.

The officer in the squad that was hit was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The driver of the striking vehicle, 60-year-old Laurie Reardon of Eau Claire, was not hurt.

Reardon was arrested by the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

Highway 53 was shut down for close to two hours.