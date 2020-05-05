Altoona Public Library beings curbside pickup

As more and more businesses begin to re-open, they are having to adapt to staying safe while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The Altoona Public Library began curbside pickup Tuesday.

It is being run by appointment-only, and the pick-up lane is set up along Lynn Avenue.

While the library, and adjoining city hall, remain closed to visitors, its director says they understood the need to get fresh materials in the hands of its patrons.

Altoona Library Director Alyson Jones says, "while we provided things like ebooks and e-resources, sometimes nothing replaces just a good old-fashioned book. so, we wanted to be able to help our patrons get more library materials in as safe a way as possible."

The curbside pickup is offered Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

