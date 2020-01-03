Altoona Rails football team receives new five-star helmets

The Altoona Rails football team received new helmets this week.

The helmets come as an upgrade to the team.

The previous helmets were four star helmets and the new ones are five star, a top of the line helmet.

The helmets include more safety precautions to the players including more padding as well as being more lightweight

Chad Hanson, head football coach, says, "With changes in helmet technology we had some helmets that were somewhat outdated and they were 4 star helmets and now 5 star helmets are the top of the line helmets and I looked at the helmets and wanted to replace them to put the kids out in the safest situation they could in their equipment"

This is Hanson's first year as football coach and wanted to make safer precautions for the students

These new helmets will be safe to use for the next ten years

