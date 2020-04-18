Altoona School Board selects three finalists for superintendent

The Altoona School Board has selected three finalists for superintendent.

The Finalists include Dr. Joshua Isaacson, Superintendent for De Soto School District in De Soto, Dr. Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos, Superintendent for Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and Mr. Eric Wright, Superintendent for the Elk Mound Area School District.

The three finalists will take part in the last steps of the interview process on Monday.

These finalists were chosen from a pool of 28 applicants. Six candidates participated in Round 1 interviews on Saturday.

On Monday, the three finalists will each interview virtually with a selected representative group of students, parents, community members, teachers, support staff, and administrators. After reviewing feedback from this team, the Board will conduct final interviews on Monday afternoon. The Board plans to offer a contract to one of the three at the conclusion of that final step.

The search for a new superintendent began after former Altoona superintendent, Dan Peggs, was arrested and charged with sex trafficking and child pornography.

Community members will have the opportunity to meet the three finalists by livestream between 8:30 a.m. to noon on Monday. For the livestream, click here.

